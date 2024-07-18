Palm Beach Steps Up Mar-A-Lago Security After Trump Shooting

(Bloomberg) -- Palm Beach is ramping up security around Mar-a-Lago after the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump.

A section of South Ocean Boulevard that provides access to Trump’s Florida estate will be closed to through traffic starting Saturday, according to a statement posted on the town’s website. The around-the-clock blockade will remain in place until at least the election on Nov. 5.

The town of Palm Beach said the measure was “due to enhanced security measures involving Mar-a-Lago and US Secret Service-protected persons.” Over the weekend, Trump survived an assassination attempt during a rally in Pennsylvania when a bullet grazed his ear.

Mar-a-Lago has long been a source of security concerns. The waterfront estate is bordered by the ocean, the intracoastal, a residential street and a throughway to a bridge.

To Palm Beach, the closures will mean more traffic on an island where the topic is already a thorny issue. As the region boomed, so did the amount of cars clogging Palm Beach’s limited road and parking spaces.

A recent study commissioned by the Palm Beach town council showed an average 37,000 cars come into Palm Beach during weekdays, more than four times the local population.

“The Palm Beach Police Department will be incorporating and planning for increased traffic mitigation efforts due to this closure,” the town said in the statement. “We will update the community with further details on this closure as they become available.”

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.