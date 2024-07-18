Schumer, Jeffries Reportedly Warned Biden Against His Candidacy

(Bloomberg) -- Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries have warned President Joe Biden that his continued candidacy imperils the Democratic Party’s chances in the November election, according to multiple news reports.

ABC News reported late Wednesday that Schumer said it would be best if Biden bowed out of the race during a Saturday meeting in Delaware. Jeffries, according to ABC, expressed a similar view in a one-on-one meeting last Thursday night at the White House.

The Washington Post separately reported that the two leaders warned Biden he was hurting their chances of controlling either chamber of Congress, citing four people briefed on the meetings.

White House spokesperson Andrew Bates said in a statement on Wednesday night that “the President told both leaders he is the nominee of the party, he plans to win, and looks forward to working with both of them to pass his 100 days agenda to help working families.”

A Schumer spokesperson said that unless ABC’s source is Schumer or Biden the report is idle speculation, adding that Schumer conveyed the views of his caucus directly to Biden.

A spokesperson for Jeffries said his private conversation with Biden would remain private.

Representative Adam Schiff of California was the latest Democrat to publicly call for Biden to step aside Wednesday amid concerns he won’t be able to defeat Donald Trump in November.

Many Senate Democrats have publicly or privately conveyed their worries about Biden since his disastrous debate performance, leading to an emotional meeting last week with top campaign staffers.

