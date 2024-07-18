Vietnam President To Lam Assigned to Oversee the Party, Report Says

(Bloomberg) -- Vietnam’s most-powerful official, General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong who heads the communist party, has stepped aside indefinitely due to health reasons, according to a government statement.

President To Lam, Trong’s long-time anti-corruption crusader who was appointed in May, will become the interim leader, the statement Thursday said.

Trong, 80, who has been hospitalized in the past, will focus on his treatment, according to the government website posting. It didn’t say how long the president will take on the job of Trong, who’s in his third term as the party chief.

Trong “had been working while being under health treatment in recent time,” the statement said. “The Politburo and other top leaders have directly ordered specialized agencies to mobilize leading doctors, medical staff and to provide most favorable conditions for treatment and health care for the party chief.”

Trong’s waning health has been the topic of speculation for years, and one he’s addressed himself. He appeared reluctant to take the top job when he was re-elected for a third term in 2021, saying at the time he preferred to retire because, “I’m old and not in good health.” Trong was hospitalized in January because of an unspecified illness.

The latest development puts Lam, who as president is the second-highest ranking official within the party’s political hierarchy, in a strong position to become the next party chief, but it’s not guaranteed, said Carl Thayer, emeritus professor at the University of New South Wales in Australia.

For now, “To Lam will assume the role of caretaker,” Thayer said.

The party tried to reassure the country that the one-party system can manage the country during Trong’s health emergency. “The Politburo calls on the entire party, the people and the army to have an absolute trust in the party’s leadership and the state management,” it said.

The latest turn of events in Vietnam’s politics — with Trong stepping down due to health issues — is “unprecedented,” according to Thayer. “But they are following the script embedded in the party’s rules and regulations,” he said.

--With assistance from Nguyen Xuan Quynh and Cecilia Yap.

(Updates with more comments from government statement.)

