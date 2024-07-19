Global Flights Grind to Halt as United, Delta Stop Service

(Bloomberg) -- Airlines around the world experienced disruption on an unprecedented scale after a widespread global computer outage kept aircraft on the ground and created chaos at airports just as the busy summer vacation season gets underway.

United Airlines Holdings Inc., Delta Air Lines and American Airlines Group Inc. grounded flights because of communications issues, according to a Federal Aviation Administration advisory page. In Europe, carriers from Deutsche Lufthansa AG to Air France-KLM and low-cost specialist Ryanair Holdings Plc said operations are disrupted as the issue swept the globe.

Microsoft Cloud Software Outage: Live Updates

In Amsterdam, KLM said it had been forced to suspend “most operations” as the outage made it “impossible to handle flights.” Indian low cost airlines SpiceJet and IndiGo both reported technical issues affecting online services like booking, check-in and access to boarding passes. The airlines warned of potential long lines at airports for manual check-in.

Delhi International Airport reported some services being impacted, with passengers complaining on social media of long waits at check-in and baggage counters, as well as display boards of flight information down. Flight tracking site FlightRadar24 showed that among the worst hit airports in Europe were Berlin, Venice and Amsterdam. Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA said it had to divert a Berlin-bound flight back to Oslo.

Gatwick said that it’s experiencing some issues with its IT systems.

Outages can occur in the aviation industry, but one on a global scale is a rare event. Last August, UK airspace suffered the worst air-traffic outage in a decade, leading to hundreds of delays and cancellations on one of the busiest days in the travel season. At the start of last year in the US, a system outage led US authorities to temporarily ground planes nationwide.

While systems typically return to normal after such disruptions, resuming normal service can take several days because aircraft and crews will be out of position, and network operations centers go offline.

Some airlines saw their systems come back swiftly. IAG Group SA’s Iberia said its systems are back to normal after the airline completed check-ins manually due to outages. The systems started working again from about 9:30am, the Spanish airline said.

In Paris, a city preparing for the Olympic Games in a week’s time, IT systems at the Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Paris-Orly were not directly affected, though the global slowdown was hurting check-ins, delays and temporary suspension of certain flight programs at some airlines operating at the airports, Aeroports de Paris said.

Heathrow airport, Europe’s busiest, said flights are operational “though we are experiencing delays.”

“We are implementing contingency plans to minimise any impact on journeys,” the London-based airport said.

--With assistance from Clara Hernanz Lizarraga and Albertina Torsoli.

(Updates with additional comments from airports)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.