Macron, Center-Right Join Forces Against Left in Parliament Jobs

(Bloomberg) -- President Emmanuel Macron’s political group struck a power-sharing deal with center-right lawmakers in France’s National Assembly, the latest indication he may try to cobble together a centrist coalition government that excludes radical parties on the left and right.

The accord will pave the way for the conservative Republican Right lawmaker, Veronique Louwagie, to chair the powerful finance committee in the lower house, according to people familiar with the agreement. A vote to elect her to the post is scheduled for Saturday.

This deal between two groups that are traditionally rivals helped secure the reelection of Yael Braun-Pivet of Macron’s pro-business Ensemble group as president of the National Assembly Thursday night, according to Violette Spillebout, a lawmaker who is also from Macron’s party.

In an interview with BFM TV Friday, Spillebout praised the head of the Republican Right in the assembly, Laurent Wauquiez, for “strictly respecting” the agreement to secure Braun-Pivet’s win.

Macron’s shock decision last month to dissolve parliament threw France into political chaos, and fragmented the lower house into three primary groups – the left-wing New Popular Front, which holds the most seats and includes the radical France Unbowed and the center-left Socialists; the centrist Ensemble that is second; and Marine Le Pen’s far-right National Rally in third.

No group holds enough seats to govern on its own, putting the country in the unprecedented situation of having to rely on several parties across the ideological spectrum to form a new government.

The agreement between Macron’s Ensemble and the Republican Right would also allow for a sharing of other important jobs in the board of the lower house, said the people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity. Each group would get a vice president position. Elections for these jobs were ongoing Friday night.

The finance committee, which traditionally goes to an opposition party, has a key role in the adoption of the French budget and also oversees government spending.

Details of the agreement have been laid out in discussions between Wauquiez and the head of Macron’s group, former Prime Minister Gabriel Attal.

While registered as an opposition party in parliament, Republican Right — the fifth-strongest faction in the assembly — has joined forces with Macron’s bloc to face down lawmakers from both ends of the political spectrum. But since the far right came in third in the recent snap election, the target became the left, which won the most seats in the election.

Top jobs in the lower house aren’t directly related to the appointment of a prime minister or the formation of a government, though they could give an indication about which coalitions are able to unite behind a single candidate in sufficient numbers.

Macron is constitutionally empowered to pick a new prime minister and it’s been accepted practice to appoint someone from the biggest group in the National Assembly. As a counterweight, lawmakers can call for confidence votes in the government.

This means choosing a premier with broad enough appeal to stay in place and build majorities on a case-by-case basis to pass legislation.

Macron has called for all parties that support the European Union and the rule of law to come together to form a government, in an effort to form a mainstream alliance that would exclude both the far right and the far-left France Unbowed party.

This approach would allow Macron’s government to continue, even though it would be in a weakened form. Macron has asked Attal to stay on as head of a caretaker government with limited powers.

The deal also grants Republicans some relevance after mounting defeats in the ballot box in recent years. Existential internal discussions in the party that was founded by general Charles de Gaulle and had Nicolas Sarkozy and Jacques Chirac as presidents got worse after its head, Eric Ciotti, rallied behind Le Pen’s far right in this year’s election.

--With assistance from Tom Fevrier.

