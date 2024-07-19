Portugal’s Premier Cancels Appearances Due to Health Condition

(Bloomberg) -- Portuguese Prime Minister Luis Montenegro canceled his presence at political events until Sunday due to a health condition.

The “infectious” health condition is not serious and just requires rest, according to an emailed statement from the prime minister’s office.

The premier was scheduled to hold meetings with different parties on Friday to start discussing the 2025 budget. These meetings will now be led by other ministers.

Montenegro, 51, was sworn in as prime minister in April after his center-right AD coalition’s narrow election win over the Socialists, who were in office during the previous eight years.

