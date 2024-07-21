Israel’s Netanyahu Will Meet With Recovering Biden on Tuesday

(Bloomberg) -- Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said he’ll meet US President Joe Biden in Washington on Tuesday, a day before the Israeli prime minister is due to address a joint session of Congress.

The scheduling takes into account the American leader’s recovery from Covid-19, after he tested positive for the virus on July 17. Biden has been self-isolating at home in Delaware since then.

Netanyahu will depart Israel on Monday morning, his office said in a statement. It’s the Israeli premier’s first trip outside Israel since its war against Hamas began in October.

The White House said in an update on Saturday that Biden’s symptoms — which include “general malaise” as well as a cough and runny nose - “continue to improve steadily.”

Efforts to bring an end to Israel’s nine-month war on Hamas are likely to top the agenda of Netanyahu’s visit.

Biden was briefed by a senior security aide on Saturday about developments in the Middle East, according to a White House official.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Friday that the months-long, US-led effort to negotiate a cease-fire deal between Israel and Hamas militants is close to succeeding, but cautioned there are still some thorny issues to tackle.

