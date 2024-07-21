Kamala Harris Says She Is Running for President

(Bloomberg) -- Vice President Kamala Harris announced that she would seek the Democratic nomination for president following Joe Biden’s decision to drop out of the 2024 race and endorse her.

“I am honored to have the President’s endorsement and my intention is to earn and win this nomination,” Harris said in a statement on Sunday.

Biden, the oldest US president in history at 81, said earlier Sunday he would not seek reelection, reversing his decision after weeks of mounting pressure for him to end his bid from fellow Democrats. A calamitous debate performance in June sparked a political nightmare for Democrats who feared Biden would not be able to defeat Republican Donald Trump.

Biden endorsed Harris, 59, to be the Democratic nominee, saying she had his “full support.” But his move comes with just weeks left until the convention in Chicago, potentially opening the door to chaos if other candidates decide to enter the race.

Harris — the first female, Black and Asian vice president — is popular with key parts of the party’s base and would be a likely candidate to help Democrats coalesce around a nominee. The optics of passing over Harris would also be politically risky for the party, which relies heavily on voter turnout from people of color, including Black women.

A number of prominent Democrats and liberal groups offered their support for Harris shortly after Biden’s announcement, including former President Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton, who was the Democratic nominee in 2016, as well as Senator Elizabeth Warren, a progressive icon, and major Democratic donor Reid Hoffman.

Governors Gavin Newsom and Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan — both seen as potential contenders for the nomination, do not intend to challenge Harris, according to CBS News. Whitmer has previously said she would not consider running if Biden stepped aside.

Harris, though, remains untested atop a ticket. She ran for president in 2020 but ended her campaign before a single vote was cast.

