President Joe Biden announced on Sunday that he will not seek reelection. Photographer: Mustafa Hussain/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- US President Joe Biden is exiting the 2024 election race and endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris to become the Democratic nominee and take on Donald Trump.

Biden, 81, announced his decision to drop out on Sunday in a post on X.

pic.twitter.com/RMIRvlSOYw

In a subsequent post, he endorsed Harris.

pic.twitter.com/x8DnvuImJV

