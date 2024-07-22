Kentucky’s Beshear Says He Would Consider Vice President Spot

(Bloomberg) -- Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear Monday said he would consider joining a presidential ticket led by Vice President Kamala Harris as attention turns to who could be her running mate if she secures the Democratic nomination.

Asked if he would take anything other than his current role leading the state of Kentucky, he said he would if he could help the country.

“I think if somebody calls you on that what you do is at least listen,” he said.

Beshear has been near the top of many lists of potential running mates for Harris after winning reelection as a Democrat in his heavily Republican state. He gave her his full-throated support.

“The vice president is ready, she has my full endorsement; I’m going to do everything I can to support her,” Beshear said on MSNBC’s Morning Joe Monday morning.

For his part, another rumored vice presidential possibility North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper said he had spoken to Harris on Sunday, but dodged the question about joining her ticket.

“I appreciate people talking about me but I think the focus right now needs to be on her this week,” he told MSNBC. “She needs to concentrate on making sure she secures this nomination.”

The governors’ endorsements follow those from California Governor Gavin Newsom and Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, both of whom had been seen as potential candidates for the Democratic nomination, as well as scores of Democratic lawmakers.

