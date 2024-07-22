Knife-Wielding Canadian Shot Dead Near Israel-Gaza Boundary

(Bloomberg) -- A knife-wielding Canadian citizen was shot dead by Israeli guards near the boundary with the Gaza Strip, the Israeli army and police said, in a rare incident that may have been linked to international protests against the war in the Palestinian territory.

An official with Israel’s Interior Ministry said Monday that the 22-year-old man, who hasn’t been identified, entered the country on a tourist visa. The Canadian embassy had no immediate comment, saying it would refer Bloomberg’s queries to Ottawa.

CCTV footage circulated on social media and unverified by Bloomberg appeared to show three security guards with guns shooting a man who approached them at the gate of the Israeli village of Netiv HaAsara. The community is a quarter-mile from Gaza, and was one of those targeted by Hamas-led militants during the Oct. 7 attack that left about 1,200 people dead and triggered the ongoing conflict.

A police spokesperson described the Canadian as a terrorist and said he was killed in the incident. There were no other casualties, the spokesperson said.

Israel’s war against Hamas in retaliation for the Oct. 7 invasion has triggered protests around the world, including in the US, in part due to the toll on Palestinian civilians. About 38,000 people have died in the near nine-month air and ground campaign, according to health authorities in Hamas-run Gaza.

Much of the enclave has been reduced to rubble and aid agencies have struggled to deliver food and other assistance.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.