Pelosi Endorses Harris for President After Pushing Biden to Exit

(Bloomberg) -- Nancy Pelosi endorsed Kamala Harris for president, joining a Democratic groundswell for the vice president’s bid to fill a vacancy the former House speaker helped orchestrate.

“We must unify and charge forward to resoundingly defeat Donald Trump and enthusiastically elect Kamala Harris as the next President of the United States,” Pelosi said in a statement Monday.

Both Pelosi — the first and only woman to be US House Speaker — and Harris are from the California Bay Area and have known each other for years.

Pelosi worked behind the scenes to encourage and guide Democratic lawmakers as they pressed President Joe Biden to drop his reelection bid after the 81-year-old’s calamitous debate performance raised concerns about his mental acuity and ability to win another term.

Pelosi, 84, stepped down from the speaker’s post in 2022, saying she wanted to make way for a new generation of Democratic legislative leaders. Her role in the unprecedented effort to change the presumptive nominee just weeks before the party’s national convention reflected her continued prestige and influence among House Democrats.

Pelosi initially told colleagues she favored an open process to select a Biden successor atop the Democratic ticket.

Though both Pelosi and Harris rose up to elective office through San Francisco, they have maintained a distant political relationship, originating from different circles in the city’s clubby local Democratic politics.

Pelosi was an enthusiastic backer of now-California Governor Gavin Newsom early in his career, when he and Harris were sometimes viewed as rivals. Newsom also had been cited as a potential alternative Democratic presidential candidate.

Pelosi’s public support for Harris has been tepid at times. In a 2023 CNN interview, Pelosi deflected an opportunity from interviewer Anderson Cooper to say whether Harris is “the best woman for the job” and she responded that as long as Biden thinks Harris is the best woman for the job “that’s what matters.”

But, she added, “People shouldn’t underestimate what Kamala Harris brings to the table.”

