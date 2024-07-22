Philippines Says Video Linking Marcos to Drug Use Is Fabricated

(Bloomberg) -- The Philippines’ National Security Council described as “fabricated and malicious hoax” a video circulating on social media linking President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to alleged use of illegal drugs.

“This calculated attempt to tarnish the president’s reputation and create political instability is deeply concerning and alarming,” the council said in a statement Monday, adding that video used “technology and stage management.”

The video circulated hours before Marcos was to deliver his annual state of the nation address on Monday.

