Pritzker, Whitmer Endorse Harris as Governors Fall in Line

(Bloomberg) -- Illinois governor J.B. Pritzker and Michigan’s Gretchen Whitmer endorsed Kamala Harris for the presidency, ending speculation that they might challenge the vice president for the nomination.

With the two Great Lakes governors backing Harris, that significantly narrows the field of Democrats whose names have been mentioned as possible candidates who might try to push for an open convention in order to face off against former President Donald Trump in November.

Governors Gavin Newsom of California and Wes Moore of Maryland had previously given their endorsement after President Joe Biden withdrew Sunday, along with Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania, North Carolina’s Roy Cooper and Kentucky’s Andy Beshear. The governors have also been touted as possible vice presidential picks.

Whitmer had been in the mix to be Biden’s running mate in 2020 and has long been seen as one of the Democratic party’s rising talents and as a potential presidential candidate.

Pritzker publicly backed Biden after his disastrous debate performance against Trump, but he also voiced some frustration with the campaign. In early July, he urged Biden to address the nation to allay concerns over his candidacy and he was also caught on a hot microphone saying saying “I don’t like where we are” in mid-July.

Pritzker, who was slower to issue his support of Harris than some other governors, said that he spent hours yesterday talking with other Democrats before issuing his endorsement.

“Vice President Harris has proven, at every point in her career, that she possesses the skills, strength, and character to lead this country,” Pritzker said in a statement, adding he “spent hours yesterday talking to fellow leaders in our Party getting and giving input about the road to victory in November. I am also cognizant of the unique role we play here in Illinois as hosts of the Democratic National Convention.”

The Illinois Democratic party also endorsed Harris on Monday, one day after sending members an email asking them to hold off publicly commenting on Biden’s decision outside thanking the president, according to a copy seen by Bloomberg.

