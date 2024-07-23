France’s Left-Wing Alliance Proposes Castets as Prime Minister

(Bloomberg) -- France’s left-wing alliance of parties, which won the most seats in last month’s legislative elections, proposed Lucie Castets, an anti-money laundering specialist who works at the Paris city hall, for prime minister.
Castets previously worked for the France’s treasury and was also part of a team that scrutinized the systems in place in Georgia to fight bribery. The New Popular Front made its proposal in a post on X on Tuesday.
President Emmanuel Macron dissolved the lower house of parliament last month, leaving France’s most important legislative body fragmented and with no clear path for any party to form a majority government. The current administration is operating in a caretaker role.
