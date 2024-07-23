Politics

France’s Left-Wing Alliance Proposes Castets as Prime Minister

By Samy Adghirni and Gaspard Sebag
French flags fly outside the National Assembly building in Paris, France, on Tuesday, July 9, 2024. The legislative election vote created a complex split in the National Assembly, which opens the door to unprecedented deal-making to form a ruling coalition. Photographer: Nathan Laine/Bloomberg (Nathan Laine/Bloomberg)

(Bloomberg) -- France’s left-wing alliance of parties, which won the most seats in last month’s legislative elections, proposed Lucie Castets, an anti-money laundering specialist who works at the Paris city hall, for prime minister.

Castets previously worked for the France’s treasury and was also part of a team that scrutinized the systems in place in Georgia to fight bribery. The New Popular Front made its proposal in a post on X on Tuesday.  

President Emmanuel Macron dissolved the lower house of parliament last month, leaving France’s most important legislative body fragmented and with no clear path for any party to form a majority government. The current administration is operating in a caretaker role.

 

 

