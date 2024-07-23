Schumer, Jeffries to Endorse Kamala Harris for President

(Bloomberg) -- Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries will endorse Vice President Kamala Harris for president on Tuesday, a person familiar with the announcement said.

Their support is a show of unity that culminates the party’s rapid consolidation behind her nomination after President Joe Biden ended his reelection campaign just two days earlier.

Democrats can now come together after weeks of infighting over what to do about Biden’s disastrous debate performance and turn to the task of defeating Republican nominee Donald Trump.

Harris spent the last two days clearing the field of other potential contenders and will launch her campaign Tuesday with a rally in Milwaukee, in the critical battleground state of Wisconsin. Supporters showed an initial burst of enthusiasm for Harris with a record-breaking $100 million in donations to her campaign in her first day as a candidate.

By Monday night, a majority of delegates to the party’s August nominating convention pledged to back her, clinching her status as the Democratic presidential candidate. Nearly every major political figure in the party has endorsed her.

