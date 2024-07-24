Netanyahu Tells Congress US and Israel Must ‘Stand Together’

Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a joint meeting of Congress at the US Capitol in Washington, DC on July 24.

(Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told a joint meeting of Congress the US must remain united with Israel in its war against Hamas, as many Democratic lawmakers boycotted his speech and police used pepper spray against protesters outside the Capitol.

“For the forces of civilization to triumph, America and Israel must stand together,” Netanyahu told House and Senate lawmakers. “When we stand together, something very simple happens: We win, they lose.”

Netanyahu got several standing ovations as he spoke, reflecting the broad bipartisan support he retains in the US even as criticism has mounted over the war. About two dozen US lawmakers announced they wouldn’t attend to protest the mounting death toll — some 39,000 Palestinians have been killed, according to the Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza — and Netanyahu’s handling of the war in the Gaza Strip.

Netanyahu delivered his speech at one of the most supercharged moments of recent American political history. Three days ago, President Joe Biden announced he wouldn’t seek reelection and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris to replace him. A week before that, a would-be assassin wounded former President Donald Trump at a rally in Pennsylvania.

Harris would normally preside over such events but was absent to attend a previously scheduled campaign rally in Indianapolis. Harris is scheduled to meet Netanyahu on Thursday, as is Biden.

Among those who did attend was billionaire Elon Musk, who has thrown his support behind Trump and his vice presidential nominee JD Vance, and was there at Netanyahu’s invitation. Netanyahu thanked Biden in his speech as a “proud Zionist” but has made no secret of his preference for Trump, and was scheduled to travel to Mar-a-Lago in Florida on Friday to meet him.

Ahead of the address, Capitol Police arrested dozens of anti-Israel protesters who accused Netanyahu of committing war crimes in Gaza. Security was exceptionally tight around the Capitol Wednesday with nearby roads closed and fencing erected around the complex.

