Trump Set to Attend Hamptons Fundraiser Charging Up to $500,000

(Bloomberg) -- Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to attend a Hamptons fundraiser next month, providing a cash infusion as his strategy pivots to run against Vice President Kamala Harris.

The Aug. 2 dinner, hosted by Cantor Fitzgerald LP Chief Executive Officer Howard Lutnick, is asking for attendees to pay $25,000 to attend, $50,000 for a photo with the Republican nominee and as much as $500,000 to be listed as a host, according to people familiar with the matter. Co-hosts for the event include former hedge fund manager John Paulson and Omeed Malik, head of 1789 Capital, both of whom attended the Republican National Convention last week.

Trump is also slated to attend a fundraiser in Aspen, Colorado, Aug. 10, which includes Steel Partner Holdings LP’s Warren Lichtenstein, MDC Holdings Inc.’s Larry Mizel and Rugger Management LLC’s John Phelan among the hosts, according to an invitation seen by Bloomberg. Tickets for that event go for as much as $500,000 per couple.

Trump will go to a fundraiser with donors from the crypto industry in Nashville on Saturday. Events are also scheduled for Montana and Wyoming in August.

The fundraising blitz comes as Trump faces a new campaign rival following President Joe Biden’s decision on Sunday to step down as the party’s nominee. Since Harris emerged as the likely Democratic nominee, the former president has quickly added campaign events to his calendar.

A representative for the Trump campaign did not respond to a request to comment. Lutnick through a spokesperson declined to comment.

Harris’ entry in the race has brought a surge of Democratic enthusiasm and new money, with her campaign saying it’s raised more than $100 million in its first day. That could cut into a fundraising lead Trump amassed in recent months as Biden’s donors withheld contributions to pressure him to drop out of the race.

Trump’s campaign had $128 million at the beginning of July, according to the most recent federal filings. Biden’s campaign started the month with $96 million, which Harris’ team inherited when the president dropped out of the race.

