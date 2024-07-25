Netanyahu Says He Will Keep Working With Biden After 2024 Exit

(Bloomberg) -- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu thanked President Joe Biden for his support of Israel and pledged to continue working together at a meeting marking the US leader’s first sit-down with a foreign counterpart since forgoing reelection.

“From a proud Jewish Zionist to a proud Irish-American Zionist, I want to thank you for 50 years of public service and 50 years of support for the state of Israel,” Netanyahu said Thursday in the Oval Office.

Netanyahu said the two had “known each other for 40 years,” adding, “I look forward to working with you in the months ahead.”

Despite the public display of goodwill, the two leaders have clashed over Israel’s conduct of the war against Hamas, designated a terrorist group by the US and European Union. The meeting comes at a politically fraught time for Biden’s party.

Democrats are heading into the November election against Republican Donald Trump with Vice President Kamala Harris as their likely nominee and the conflict in Gaza has threatened to fracture their electoral coalition. Harris has expressed more empathy for Palestinian suffering than Biden throughout the war.

Netanyahu’s visit has put a spotlight on those tensions. He delivered a fiery address to Congress on Wednesday that defended Israel’s war, dismissed concerns about the mounting civilian death toll in Gaza and urged the US to fast-track weapons to help his country achieve victory.

The speech was boycotted by many top Democrats, including former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and drew massive protests near the US Capitol. Video footage showed some demonstrators pulling down a US flag near Washington Union Station and setting it on fire. Netanyahu in his speech called the protesters “useful idiots” for Hamas’ backer, Iran.

Netanyahu is also seeking to foster ties with Trump, with a visit Friday to the former president’s Mar-a-Lago resort. The two enjoyed a close relationship during Trump’s presidency but they split over Netanyahu’s recognition of Biden’s 2020 election victory.

Harris on Thursday denounced what she called “despicable acts by unpatriotic protestors and dangerous hate-fueled rhetoric” in Washington. Harris said in a statement she supported the “right to peacefully protest” but condemned the burning of the American flag, saying “it should never be desecrated in that way.”

Netanyahu’s address made no direct mention of a cease-fire proposal put forward by Biden. Senior administration officials said Wednesday that negotiations for a cease-fire deal between Israel and Hamas are continuing. Netanyahu, however, repeated his stance that the war will not end until Hamas is destroyed.

The Israeli leader is also slated to meet Harris later Thursday. Republicans have assailed the vice president for not attending Netanyahu’s speech, casting it as a show of disrespect. Harris would have sat behind him on the dais, but was in Indianapolis for a previously planned event.

