Obamas Endorse Harris for President as Party Unites Behind Her

(Bloomberg) -- Barack and Michelle Obama endorsed Kamala Harris’ bid to become the Democratic nominee, offering their support to follow in his footsteps as only the second Black president in US history.

A video released Friday shows the couple calling Harris to encourage her campaign — a symbolic passing of the torch from Obama, one of the youngest ever elected to the White House, to Harris. Harris is a historic figure in her own right as vice president — and is now running to become the first female, Asian and Black woman US president.

“We called to say, Michelle and I couldn’t be prouder to endorse you and do everything we can to get you through this election and into the Oval Office,” the former president said.

“I can’t have this phone call without saying to my girl Kamala: I am proud of you. This is going to be historic,” Michelle Obama added.

The Obamas remain two of the most popular figures in Democratic politics and their endorsement is sure to give another jolt to Harris’ candidacy, which has generated a surge of enthusiasm among party members who believe she improves their chances of defeating Republican nominee Donald Trump.

The announcement came after Harris secured enough pledged delegates late Monday to clinch the Democratic presidential nomination, capping a whirlwind two days in which she coalesced the party behind her after President Joe Biden ended his reelection bid.

Biden’s move, announced Sunday on X, came in the wake of mounting pressure from fellow Democrats alarmed by his debate performance against Trump that amplified worries that the oldest US president would not be able to win the election at age 81.

Biden served two terms as Obama’s vice president, a selection which pulled him out of the Senate and thrust him onto the national stage. While Obama had earlier defended Biden’s decision to seek reelection, he privately conveyed to allies that his onetime running mate’s path was more challenging after the calamitous debate, the Washington Post reported.

When Biden announced on Sunday he would stand aside, Obama applauded him for his leadership, hailing him as “one of America’s most consequential presidents” and a “patriot of the highest order.”

Biden quickly endorsed Harris but Obama held back, a decision indicating that he wanted to give the party time to unite behind a candidate, according to a person familiar with his thinking. Obama took a similar approach in previous elections.

Harris, 59, would join Obama, 62, as the only two Black presidential nominees in history and cement a shift to a younger generation of leaders for the Democratic Party.

