US Nabs Mexican Sinaloa Cartel’s Co-Founder, Chapo’s Son

(Bloomberg) -- Sinaloa Cartel co-founder Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada and alleged drug trafficker Joaquin Guzman Lopez, son of imprisoned kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, were arrested by US authorities Thursday in El Paso, Texas.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office charged Zambada, a former poppy-field worker, with conspiracy to manufacture and distribute fentanyl in February. Last year, a U.S. court indictment alleged that Guzman Lopez and three of his brothers operated a drug trafficking Continuing Criminal Enterprise (CCE), while including additional drug, money laundering and firearms charges.

The US Drug Enforcement Administration said last year that the so-called Chapitos, the name given to the four sons of “El Chapo” Guzman who are alleged drug traffickers, pioneered the manufacture and trafficking of fentanyl.

Zambada co-founded the Sinaloa Cartel, considered by US officials one of the most violent drug trafficking organizations in the world, with “El Chapo” Guzman, who was extradited to the US in 2017 and is serving a life sentence.

Reuters reported the detentions earlier, citing people familiar with the situation.

