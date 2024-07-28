Harris’ Favorability Rating Rises to 43% in ABC News/Ipsos Poll

(Bloomberg) -- Vice President Kamala Harris has seen a boost in her favorability rating among Americans since Joe Biden’s decision to drop his reelection campaign, an ABC News/Ipsos poll conducted on July 26-27 showed.

Harris’ favorability rating rose to 43% from 35% a week ago, according to the survey based on a random national sample of 1,200 US adults. Results have a margin of error of 3 percentage points, ABC News added.

The survey found that 42% of respondents were unfavorable toward Harris, down from 46% previously.

The numbers come as her campaign raised $200 million in the week since she entered the 2024 presidential contest.

Her Republican rival, former President Donald Trump, saw his favorability rating slide to 36% in the survey, down slightly from 40% immediately following his attempted assassination.

