Marianne Williamson Ends Longshot 2024 Presidential Bid

(Bloomberg) -- Marianne Williamson said she failed to meet the deadline to challenge Vice President Kamala Harris for the Democratic nomination, effectively ending her longshot bid.

“We did everything possible to stand for a blitz primary, an open convention and so forth. Yet the way things worked there truly was no way, and all we could have done is create noise,” Williamson said Monday in a post on X.

Williamson did not register her intention to run with the Democratic National Committee by Saturday evening, which would have pitted her against Harris. The vice president last week became the party’s likely nominee after President Joe Biden dropped out of the race and the party quickly coalesced around her.

Williamson did not endorse Harris, but said she believes it is an “urgent task” to make sure Republican nominee Donald Trump does not return to power.

The DNC is slated to convene delegates for a virtual roll call vote in the coming days.

The self-help author, who sought to be a progressive alternative, initially suspended her campaign in early February following Democratic contests in New Hampshire and South Carolina. But she reentered the race later that month after the Michigan primary.

Williamson, 72, also ran for president in 2020. On the trail, she pushed policies including Medicare-for-all and free college tuition.

