Reeves Opens Door to UK Tax Rises to Fill £22 Billion Black Hole

(Bloomberg) -- Rachel Reeves announced a slew of measures to shore up the UK’s public finances as she accused the previous Conservative government of running up a £22 billion ($28.3 billion) black hole, and signaled she may raise taxes at a budget at the end of October to help balance the books.

Britain’s new Chancellor of the Exchequer — in office for just over three weeks — said she would stop winter fuel payments for wealthier pensioners, cancel planned reforms to adult social care and scrap some transport projects, insisting: “If we cannot afford it, we cannot do it.”

In a speech to Parliament, Reeves said she had uncovered on taking office a series of public spending pressures that were left “unfunded and undisclosed” by the last Conservative administration led by former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and former chancellor Jeremy Hunt. They included a £6.4 billion projected overspend this year on the asylum system, and another £1.6 billion in unfunded transport costs, she said.

Reeves also said she would meet independent recommendations for pay rises for public sector workers, at a cost of £9 billion.

Her statement will be viewed as an attempt to roll the pitch for possible tax rises at a budget statement she said would take place on Oct. 30. Labour is trying to pin the blame squarely on the Tories for the parlous state of the national finances, after the July 4 election ended 14 years of Conservative-led governments.

Labour has categorically ruled out raising the headline rates of income tax, the national insurance payroll tax or value-added tax — a promise Reeves repeated on Monday. But despite saying during the election campaign that there were no plans for rises in other taxes, Reeves and Prime Minister Keir Starmer stopped short of making cast-iron commitments not to hike capital gains tax or other levies on wealth, pensions and inheritance.

That — combined with Reeves’ assessment on Monday of the economic shortfall she’s inherited, leaves scope for tax rises in the autumn. Reeves on Monday accused Sunak’s Tories of presiding over a cover-up of the extent of funding pressures facing the government.

“Before the election, I said we would face the worst inheritance since the Second World War,” she said, in remarks released before her statement. “But upon my arrival at the Treasury three weeks ago, it became clear that there were things I did not know,” she said, alleging Sunak and Hunt, were guilty of “covering up the true state of the public finances.”

However, the Labour government will also face questions about its own statements on the public finances and commitments on tax during the election. Speaking in the campaign, Paul Johnson of the Institute of Fiscal Studies accused both parties of being complicit in a “conspiracy of silence” about the inevitable trade-offs that were coming. Reeves herself conceded during the campaign that the existence of the Office for Budget Responsibility meant there were unlikely to be surprises when she took control of the Treasury’s purse strings.

Hunt told the chamber that because of her access to the OBR’s analysis, as well as privileged access to the Treasury’s top civil servants in the run-up to the general election, she must have known what to expect. “Today’s exercise is not economic, it’s political,” he said, adding that she was laying the ground to make financial decisions she had planned all along.

The scale of the challenge “has been evident for some time,” according to Ana Andrade and Dan Hanson at Bloomberg Economics, who concurred that some £20 billion needs to be found by 2028-29 to prevent spending cuts in unprotected departments such as justice and local government. Pressures on defense outlays, public sector pay and welfare could see that rise higher still, they wrote, meaning “more tax hikes look inevitable.”

Reeves also:

scrapped Sunak’s planned reforms to A-Level qualifications

dropped a £150m investment opportunity fund

cancelled plans for the retail sale of NatWest shares

asked all government departments to find savings totaling £3 billion

