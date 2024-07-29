Vietnam Exports Post Biggest Monthly Gain Since January

Containers sit stacked at Tan Cang-Hiep Phuoc Port, operated by Saigon Newport Corp., in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, on Thursday, June 27, 2019. Vietnam has benefited from a surge in exports and foreign investment as businesses look to scale back their China operations or relocate to avoid higher U.S. tariffs. Photographer: Yen Duong/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Vietnam’s exports rose at the fastest monthly pace since January, helped by a gradual recovery in global demand for goods.

Shipments increased 19.1% in July, the fifth consecutive monthly increase, data released by the General Statistics Office showed Monday. The gain is the biggest since January this year, when exports rose 42%. Imports climbed 24.7%, narrowing the trade surplus to $2.1 billion from $2.9 billion in June.

The latest figures underline the recovery in world trade, which has seen a steady run of gains this year as inflation recedes and borrowing costs begin to ease in the Eurozone and elsewhere.

The outlook is still clouded by risks, such as worsening conflicts in the Middle East and Europe and a delay in the anticipated easing of interest rates in the US.

Data also showed consumer prices rose 4.36% in July, slightly up from the 4.34% pace seen a month ago.

--With assistance from Nguyen Xuan Quynh, Nguyen Kieu Giang, Michael Sin and Ailing Tan.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.