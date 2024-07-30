Colombia Calls on Venezuela to Show Proof of Maduro Election Win

A voter casts a ballot during the presidential election in Caracas, Venezuela on July 28.

(Bloomberg) -- Colombia called on Venezuelan authorities to publish “evidence” that President Nicolas Maduro won a third term in Sunday’s election.

“For the peace of Venezuela, it’s necessary to know all the voting tallies of the final results, and that these are audited for the world to see,” Foreign Affairs Minister Luis Gilberto Murillo said in a statement posted on X. “It’s supremely important to dispel any doubt about the vote count.”

After decades of tension, relations between the two countries improved dramatically after leftist Gustavo Petro took office as Colombian president in 2022.

