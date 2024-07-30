Mexico’s Economy Grows Less Than Expected in the Second Quarter

(Bloomberg) -- Mexico’s economic growth unexpectedly slowed in the second quarter compared to the previous three-month period, as double-digit interest rates cooled demand.

Gross domestic product expanded 0.2% in the three months through June, below the 0.4% median estimate of economists surveyed by Bloomberg, according to preliminary data published Tuesday by Mexico’s national statistics institute. From a year ago, GDP grew 2.2% in the quarter, less than the 2.4% median projection.

Annual output is forecast to slow for a third straight year in 2024 and for a fourth in 2025, but increased federal spending ahead of the national elections in June helped bolster the economy’s momentum. The government delivered payments to the elderly and to other groups enrolled in public programs earlier to avoid interfering with election rules.

A high central bank interest rate “normally diminishes demand for credit or investment, and in remittances, we’ve seen an important deceleration, so that has counteracted the positive effect that we expected to see because of the public spending pushed forward to the first quarter,” Janneth Quiroz Zamora, director of economic research at Monex Casa de Bolsa, said before today’s report.

Domestic demand had been a boon for the economy as consumers continued to spend even while weakness in the US, Mexico’s largest trading partner, affected exports. The peso, which had been one of the top-performing emerging market currencies in the world at the start of the year, faced a period of volatility and a slide in value after June’s election.

Banco de Mexico held rates at 11% at its most recent decision in June and economists are divided over whether it will deliver a 25 basis-point cut in August or hold until the following meeting in September. Inflation has accelerated since March, though some central bank board members had pointed out that the drivers were concentrated in the non-core component.

“Going forward, pretty much all analysts see a deceleration in the rate of growth,” Jessica Roldan, chief economist at Casa de Bolsa Finamex, said before today’s report. “Several members of the board believe that the deceleration can be a factor that contributes to downward pressures on prices. That’s the means by which we could see the Banco de Mexico thinking that the environment is right to cut rates.”

The five-member board has been cautious, with Governor Victoria Rodriguez saying that they were open to a continuous discussion about whether to reduce rates. One board member in June did vote for a quarter-point drop, suggesting that other colleagues may also begin to see cause for a cut.

In a recent Citi survey, economists forecast that the next move in the key rate would be in August, and end 2024 at 10.25%. They also forecast growth 1.9% in 2024 and 1.5% in 2025. Inflation is seen to coming down to 4.4% by year-end.

