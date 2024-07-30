Roy Cooper Drops Out of Harris’ 2024 Running Mate Search

Roy Cooper had emerged as a leader with a track-record of winning over Republican-leaning voters. Photographer: Erik S. Lesser/EPA/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced he is withdrawing from consideration to become Vice President Kamala Harris’ running mate.

“I was honored to be considered for this role. This just wasn’t the right time for North Carolina and for me to potentially be on a national ticket,” Cooper said Monday in a statement posted on X.

Harris, who emerged last week as the likely Democratic nominee after President Joe Biden’s shock exit from the race, is on a sprint to vet a running mate. Her campaign is considering a wide range of elected officials, with a particular focus on candidates who could help expand her appeal to moderate and independent voters turned off by Republican Donald Trump.

Cooper said he “strongly” supports Harris and vowed “we’ll all work to make sure she wins.”

Cooper had emerged as a leader with a track-record of winning over Republican-leaning voters. He was elected North Carolina governor in 2016 by defeating GOP incumbent Pat McCrory, and his reelection in 2020 was the second time that he carried his state while Trump also won it in the same cycle.

The Harris campaign declined to comment.

Arizona Senator Mark Kelly, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz are among those on Harris’ short list, according to people familiar with the discussions. Harris is also looking at the Biden Cabinet for options. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg are also being vetted, the people said.

Harris’ sudden ascension to become the likely Democratic nominee has accelerated what is typically a months-long vetting process of potential running mates. Harris is expected to pick her vice presidential candidate by Aug. 7, to align with the Democratic Party’s plan to virtually nominate a ticket by then.

