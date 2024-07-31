France Will Push Ahead With Its Budget Process, Le Maire Says

(Bloomberg) -- France’s caretaker government is pushing ahead with the steps needed to ensure parliament will have budget bills to vote on in the Fall, Bruno Le Maire said.

The caretaker finance minister said in an interview on France2 television that he plans to send this week to the prime minister’s office spending limits ministry by ministry. Those details are needed for the caretaker government to pull together budget proposals by mid-August, he said.

“We’ll do everything necessary for a budget vote in October,” Le Maire said.

On Tuesday, he said France’s stronger-than-expected growth could help the country close the budget deficit.

Gross domestic product rose 0.3% in the three months through June and statistics agency Insee revised up its estimates for the two previous quarters. Even with zero growth in the remainder of the year, France will still meet the government forecast of a 1% expansion in 2024 that grounds fiscal plans.

Le Maire reiterated on Wednesday that France is still on track to bring its budget deficit down to 3% of GDP in 2027.

