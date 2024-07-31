Kamala Harris Snags Top Treasury Official for Campaign Against Trump

Brian Nelson, US Treasury under secretary for terrorism and financial crimes, during a House Financial Services Committee hearing in Washington, DC, US, on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024. The hearing is titled "Oversight of the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) and the Office of Terrorism and Financial Intelligence (TFI)."

(Bloomberg) -- Vice President Kamala Harris has hired Treasury Department official Brian Nelson for her campaign, the first major staff addition since taking over the operation following President Joe Biden’s decision to bow out.

Nelson will serve in a senior role in the campaign against Republican nominee Donald Trump with a focus on policy, according to people familiar with the matter, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Nelson has served as the Treasury undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence since late 2021, overseeing the department’s work on sanctions and fighting international financial crimes.

As the US has unleashed a raft of punitive measures on Russia and other adversaries, Nelson has traveled the world to speak with counterparts about tackling terrorist finance and curbing efforts to skirt US sanctions.

Nelson, who was sworn in by Harris when he joined Treasury, spent part of his earlier government service at the California Department of Justice — Harris’ home state — and the US Department of Justice.

