Milei Thanks Brazil for Stepping In Amid Venezuela Embassy Spat

(Bloomberg) -- President Javier Milei thanked Brazil for taking custody of Argentina’s embassy in Caracas, at which aides to Venezuela’s opposition leader are sheltering.

Argentine diplomatic staff are leaving the country after being expelled by authoritarian President Nicolas Maduro, Milei said Thursday in a post on X. The expulsion orders are retaliation for the Argentine government’s condemnation of Venezuela’s electoral “fraud,” Milei added.

“I have no doubt that we will soon reopen our embassy in a free and democratic Venezuela,” he said. “The ties of friendship that unite Argentina with Brazil are very strong and historic.”

In addition to Argentina’s embassy staff, Maduro also gave diplomats from Chile, Peru, Uruguay, Costa Rica, Panama, and the Dominican Republic until Friday to leave the country.

Argentina’s diplomatic mission is a potential flash-point as Latin American nations decide how to respond to Maduro’s self-declared election victory. Banned candidate Maria Corina Machado says she has proof her stand-in, Edmundo Gonzalez, won last Sunday’s vote by a large margin.

The top US diplomat for the Western Hemisphere told the Organization of American States on Wednesday night that Gonzalez defeated Maduro “by millions of votes” and that world governments should acknowledge the Venezuelan opposition’s “overwhelming victory.”

A half dozen of Machado’s advisers have sought asylum at the Argentine embassy since March, and Venezuelan police patrols had been encircling the building as Maduro cracked down on dissent after the disputed vote.

“The custody of the diplomatic headquarters involves the political asylum seekers of the Venezuelan opposition,” Argentina’s foreign ministry said in a statement detailing the departure of its staff and Brazil’s oversight of its facilities.

On Monday, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s chief foreign affairs adviser told Maduro in a private meeting that the Argentine embassy must be protected, according to government officials familiar with the matter.

Brazil’s government is also in talks with Uruguay about safeguarding its diplomatic assets in Venezuela, officials said.

Machado thanked Brazil for its willingness to help resolve the embassy standoff, saying late Wednesday in a post to X that it could contribute a negotiated settlement of the broader election dispute. Her aides said Thursday morning Brazil’s flag had already been raised over the diplomatic mission.

Milei, meanwhile, has had a rocky relationship with Lula. The pair have traded barbs over their ideological differences ever since Argentina’s election campaign last year.

--With assistance from Simone Iglesias and Andreina Itriago Acosta.

