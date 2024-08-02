Marcos’ Popularity Bounces Back From Low, Pollster SWS Says

Ferdinand Marcos Jr., Philippines' president, during the IISS Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, on Friday, May 31, 2024. Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. asserted his nation's claims in the disputed South China Sea while taking pointed swipes at Beijing during a speech at Asia's top security forum. Photographer: Ore Huiying/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s trust rating rebounded from the lowest level since he assumed office, but remained weak in the southern Mindanao island, former leader Rodrigo Duterte’s stronghold.

Marcos’ net satisfaction rating rose seven points to +27 from +20 in March, according to a nationwide survey by Social Weather Stations of 1,500 adults from June 23 to July 1. All areas and age groups gave him net positive ratings.

More than a fourth of those surveyed expect him to be a successful leader, while 60% believe “it is too early to tell,” SWS said.

His rating in Mindanao recovered to a neutral +5 from -19 in the March poll, the pollster said. In June, Vice President Sara Duterte — ex-President Duterte’s daughter — quit from Marcos’ Cabinet after months of increasingly fractious disagreements between the nation’s two most influential political families.

