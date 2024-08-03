Trump Says He’s Agreed With Fox to Debate Harris on Sept. 4

Former US President Donald Trump during a campaign event in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, US, on Wednesday, July 31, 2024. Trump pledged to eliminate taxes on Social Security payments for seniors, a move that would cut levies for some elderly Americans but further strain benefits for those who have yet to retire. Photographer: Hannah Beier/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Republican Donald Trump said he has agreed with Fox News to debate Vice President Kamala Harris on Sept. 4 in Pennsylvania in front of a live audience.

“This date is convenient and appropriate in that it is just prior” to the Sept. 6 start of early voting in the presidential election, Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

Harris has been pushing Trump to follow through with a debate he scheduled against President Joe Biden hosted by ABC News on Sept. 10. Trump said that debate on ABC in part “has been terminated in that Biden will no longer be a participant,” according to the post.

He also said he was in litigation against the ABC network and George Stephanopoulos, and “thereby creating a conflict of interest.”

In Trump’s first debate with Biden, the president delivered a disastrous performance that eventually led him to end his reelection bid and endorse Harris. There was no live audience in that debate.

Trump and his campaign had previously declined to commit to a debate with Harris, saying those plans could not be formalized until Democrats officially tapped their replacement for Biden.

The Democratic National Committee conducted a virtual roll-call vote on Friday and told reporters that Harris had secured enough delegates to win the nomination.

An earlier Truth Social post by Trump that said he would hold a town hall on Fox on Sept. 4 if Harris is “unwilling or unable” to make it on that date was no longer available.

(Updates with Trump’s comments from second paragraph.)

