Nigerian Military Says It Will Step In to Curb Violent Protests

(Bloomberg) -- Nigeria’s military will intervene to curb violence that has erupted in several states as cost-of-living protests reach a fifth day, Chief of Defense Staff Christopher Gwabin Musa says at a briefing in Abuja, the capital.

“We’ve said that clearly that the military is going to step in when it is out of bounds and you can see for subversive elements to push individuals to carry Russian flags in Nigeria, that is crossing the red line and we will not accept that”

Note: Videos shared on social media appear to show some protesters carrying Russian flags during the marches

Violence during protests has left at least 21 people dead and 175 injured, Trade and Investment Minister Doris Uzoka-Anite said in a statement posted on X over the weekend

She said the demonstrations caused 500 billion naira ($309 million) of “economic sabotage”

NOTE: Nigeria’s Tinubu Says Protests Seek to Undermine Government

