UK Far-Right Riots: Why Violence Erupted After Southport Murders

(Bloomberg) -- The UK suffered the worst outbreak of rioting in over a decade, sparked initially by the murder of three young girls in northwest England before morphing into anti-immigrant and racist violence by far-right groups across the country. Prime Minister Keir Starmer has said rioters will face the “full force of the law,” but the unrest underscores how his Labour Party’s landslide election win masked deep divisions that an extreme political fringe is trying to exploit.

How did the Southport murders lead to far-right riots?

The killing of three girls in a knife attack at a summer holiday dance class in Southport on July 29 triggered an outpouring of grief. But false rumors on social media that the perpetrator was a Muslim asylum-seeker had a disastrous impact. Even as victims’ families urged calm, groups of people — including some not from Southport — hijacked a vigil, hurled bricks at police and attacked a mosque. With the risk of violence spreading, the court took the rare step of naming the teenager — who was born in the UK — to try to defuse the tensions.

Why did unrest spread to Middlesbrough, Hull and other places?

The naming of Alex Rudakubana, who was reportedly born in Cardiff to Rwandan parents, as the murder suspect saw rioters shift to more generalized anti-migrant and racist rhetoric, and hotels housing asylum-seekers have been attacked as well as shops owned by ethnic minorities. Border control has long been a key theme in British politics including in the 2016 Brexit referendum, but the rioters’ messaging skews more toward nationalist arguments about cultural change rather than mainstream arguments about stretched public services.

Who are the rioters and how important is social media?

Authorities have yet to point the finger at specific groups, and there appears to be no formal leadership structure orchestrating the violence. Disparate groups of far-right activists appear to have mobilized online, including using X and Telegram to call for protests in towns and cities across the country. Telegram especially has long concerned Western European governments who see it as largely unaccountable. The app has only loose regulations about what users can say, making it popular among far-right groups spreading racist views.

Who’s been accused of fueling the unrest?

Though far-right agitator Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, better known as Tommy Robinson, was photographed by the Daily Mail newspaper on a Cyprus sun bed, his X account has been active throughout. Reform UK leader Nigel Farage was criticized when he fueled a conspiracy theory that the police were holding back information about the Southport attack. Elon Musk, meanwhile, responded to riot footage on his X platform by saying, “civil war is inevitable.” Starmer’s team hit back at Musk — who shared a stage with ex-premier Rishi Sunak last year — and said social media firms had a responsibility not to spread disinformation.

Why does migration dominate UK politics even after Brexit?

Anti-immigrant sentiment was one of the largest drivers behind Britain’s 2016 decision to leave the European Union, as large swathes of voters blamed migrant workers for a lack of job opportunities and stagnating living standards. But instead of falling, migrant numbers hit a record in 2022 — largely on official student and skilled-worker visas. Sunak’s government focused on a much smaller group, the asylum-seekers arriving in small boats across the English Channel, with a plan to deport them to Rwanda that never got up and running.

How is Farage’s Reform UK shaping the immigration debate?

Farage’s Reform UK leveraged frustration about immigration to win 14% of the votes in the July general election, which saw Sunak’s Tories slump to their worst ever performance. But in Britain’s quirky first-past-the-post electoral system, Reform were left complaining about the “injustice” of having just five seats in the House of Commons. A similar gripe about lack of representation runs through the riots, with activists using “two-tier policing” and “two-tier Keir” to refer to an establishment they say is biased against White Britons.

What does the week of violence mean for Starmer?

Any honeymoon Starmer’s Labour hoped to enjoy has evaporated. Yet the impact on the prime minister is still hard to predict. Right-leaning newspapers have gone along with his rhetoric, and political criticism has been limited to the odd Conservative voice. The question is how long that holds. The number of people involved in the riots remains relatively small, and police have already made hundreds of arrests. But Starmer, who was director of public prosecutions when the last large-scale rioting broke out in 2011, has inherited a cash-strapped judiciary that may struggle to deliver the crackdown he managed then.

