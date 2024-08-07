Denmark Deports Polish Man After Attack on Prime Minister

(Bloomberg) -- A court in Denmark has sentenced a Polish man to deportation and four months in prison for attacking the Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen on the street in Copenhagen.

The 39-year-old man was found guilty of violence against an official after hitting the Danish premier with a clenched fist on her upper arm on June 7, local media reported on Wednesday, following a two-day court hearing.

Frederiksen, 46, suffered a minor whiplash and canceled several European parliament election events after the episode. The Polish national, who was immediately caught and detained, has later said in court he was intoxicated and doesn’t remember the incident.

--With assistance from Sara Sjolin.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.