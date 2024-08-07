Iran to Macron: Israel Must Back Gaza Truce to Ease Tensions

(Bloomberg) -- Iran’s president told his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron the US and Europe must urge Israel to accept a cease-fire in Gaza in order to lower tensions in the Middle East.

Masoud Pezeshkian’s comments hint at a diplomatic path to de-escalation as Israel braces for retaliation for the killing of a top Hamas leader in Tehran.

“If the US and western countries really want to prevent war and insecurity in the region, they should convince this regime to stop the genocide and attacks in Gaza and accept a cease-fire,” Pezeshkian told Macron in a phone call on Wednesday, a statement on Iran’s official government website said.

Macron told Pezeshkian to do everything he can to avoid a fresh escalation, warning that further violence would do lasting damage to stability in the Middle East, the French presidency said in a text message.

The Islamic Republic, Hamas’s main backer, has repeatedly vowed to avenge the killing of the group’s political leader Ismail Haniyeh in its capital city last week, while saying it doesn’t want to further escalate tensions. Israel has neither confirmed nor denied responsibility for Haniyeh’s death.

The incident prompted a flurry of diplomatic activity in the region and calls for Iran to show restraint as envoys seek to prevent the war in Gaza – sparked by Hamas’s Oct. 7 assault on Israel – from spiraling into a wider conflict between the longtime adversaries.

Hamas is designated a terrorist organization by the US and European Union.

(Updates with French statement on phone call between Macron and Pezeshkian.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.