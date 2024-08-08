Barkin Says Fed Has ‘Time’ to Assess Economy, Determine Response

Thomas Barkin, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, during an interview in New York, US, on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024. Barkin reiterated policymakers have time to be patient about the timing of rate cuts, pointing to a strong labor market and continued disinflation. Photographer: Christopher Goodney/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Tom Barkin said the central bank has time to assess whether the US economy is normalizing or whether it’s softening in a way that would require officials to act more forcefully.

Barkin said he’s optimistic inflation readings will be “good” over the coming months and that the recent broadening in disinflation will continue.

“I think you have got some time in a healthy economy to figure out whether this is an economy that is gently moving into a normalizing state that will allow you in a steady, deliberate way to normalize rates,” Barkin said during a virtual event hosted by the National Association for Business Economics. “Or is this one where you really do have to lean into it.”

Fed officials are increasingly shifting their focus to the labor market with inflation now moving closer to the central bank’s 2% target, but Barkin emphasized he doesn’t see widespread layoffs as imminent. Policymakers voted to hold interest rates steady at a more than two-decade high at their meeting last week.

Financial markets abruptly reassessed the Fed’s stance on interest-rate policy after the July jobs report showed a material slowdown in hiring and a pick up in the unemployment rate to 4.3%, a nearly three-year high and the fourth consecutive monthly increase.

“There is this question whether you are going to glide in or blow through the numbers,” Barkin said.

Investors are now pricing in about a percentage point of interest-rate cuts this year, according to futures markets. Some economists now expect the central bank to deploy a jumbo half-point rate reduction at their next gathering in September.

The Fed’s preferred price gauge rose 2.5% in June from a year earlier. A separate, closely watched measure of inflation, the consumer price index, will be released next week.

“You have to acknowledge that the last couple of months have both been good reads on an overall level but good from a breadth standpoint as well. All the elements of inflation seem to be settling down,” Barkin said. “I am relatively hopeful based on the conversations that I am having that that’s going to continue.”

