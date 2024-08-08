(Bloomberg) -- The Democratic Party placed a big bet on Kamala Harris. If the first two weeks of her campaign are any measure, it looks to be paying off.

The vice president stepped up after President Joe Biden endorsed her to take his place at the top of the ticket. Many names had been floated as potential replacements for the 81-year-old Biden, under siege by the media and fellow Democrats alike for a botched debate performance. In the Bloomberg Originals mini-documentary How Kamala Harris Is Recharging the Democratic Party, we show how it only took 48 hours for Harris to become the presumptive nominee, a cultural phenomenon and formidable opponent to a 78-year-old Donald Trump.

After Biden’s announcement, Democrats quickly grew to realize the obvious advantages of a Harris candidacy, including access to the Biden campaign’s cash pile and extensive staff. It also helped that the former US senator, state attorney general and San Francisco district attorney is two decades younger than Trump, a convicted felon facing a slew of state and federal felony charges. In How Kamala Harris Is Recharging the Democratic Party, we explore the excitement fueling Harris’ nascent campaign, her record-breaking fundraising and the kind of popular enthusiasm not seen for a Democratic presidential candidate since Barack Obama’s run in 2008. Harris’s candidacy is in some ways even more historic: she is the first Black or South Asian woman to win a major party’s nomination. The prospect of her becoming president—perhaps as much as keeping Trump out—appears to be motivating even more people to support her campaign.To see more Bloomberg Originals video documentaries, click here.See the latest videos from Bloomberg Originals here.

