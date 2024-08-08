Kamala Harris to Tap Longtime San Francisco Network for Campaign Cash

(Bloomberg) -- Vice President Kamala Harris will return to the city where her political career started to introduce her new running mate Minnesota Governor Tim Walz to many of the San Francisco Bay Area’s wealthiest Democratic donors.

The Aug. 11 fundraiser will follow a multi-day swing state tour where Harris and Walz have drawn tens of thousands of supporters across several campaign stops.

California Lieutenant Governor Eleni Kounalakis, a Harris ally and donor, said she received $600,000 in commitments within 24 hours of sending an email to her network about the event. Access to the fundraiser at San Francisco’s Fairmont Hotel starts at $3,300 per guest, according to an invitation. For $50,000, attendees can get a photo with the candidate and for $500,000 donors can chair the event. As of Thursday morning, the event only had $250,000 or $500,000-level tickets remaining.

Major Democratic donor and venture capitalist Reid Hoffman is expected to attend the event, according to his spokesperson.

“I feel great energy from people stretching to do their part,” Kounalakis said in an interview.

The Harris campaign did not respond to a request for comment about the event.

“The money here in the Bay Area has been a prime source of strength for her in her political career,” said Andrea Dew Steele, a Democratic strategist who has been raising money for Harris since her first race as district attorney of San Francisco in 2003.

An Aug. 17 fundraiser with tickets starting at $250 is also being planned in Mill Valley, a wealthy enclave near San Francisco that will feature musical performances. Harris and Walz aren’t scheduled to attend that event.

Since emerging as the party’s nominee after President Joe Biden stepped down as the candidate, Harris has out-raised Donald Trump. In July, the combined Biden-Harris campaign said it raised $310 million. Trump raised $137 million during the same period, according to his campaign.

