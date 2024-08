(Bloomberg) -- Somalia’s cabinet ministers approved an electoral law that will enable the implementation of a one-person, one-vote system in 2026.

This new electoral bill will replace the current practice of indirect elections that has been in place since 2000.

The draft bill will now be presented for a vote in parliament. If approved, it will proceed to three readings in the Senate. After these readings, the bill will need the president’s assent before it can become law.

