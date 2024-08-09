With Howard Lutnick’s Help, Trump Raises $15 Million at Hamptons Event

(Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump raised $15 million with the help of billionaire Howard Lutnick last week as the Republican nominee tries to keep pace with the torrents of cash flooding Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign from online donors.

The event, held at the Cantor Fitzgerald LP chief executive officer’s home in the Hamptons on Aug. 2, drew 130 supporters, according to a post on X by Lutnick Friday. Trump answered questions from attendees and discussed issues impacting the country, according to the post.

Former hedge fund manager John Paulson and Omeed Malik, head of 1789 Capital, were among co-hosts for the event, which means they agreed to raise or donate a certain amount of money. Lutnick and Paulson have both been discussed as candidates for cabinet roles in a second Trump term.

Trump is also slated to attend a pair of big-dollar fundraisers this weekend. He’s scheduled to travel to an event in Aspen, Colorado, which includes Steel Partner Holdings LP’s Warren Lichtenstein, MDC Holdings Inc.’s Larry Mizel and Rugger Management LLC’s John Phelan among the hosts. He’s also planning to go to a donor reception in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

Since replacing President Joe Biden at the top of the Democratic ticket, Harris has energized donors who’ve increased their giving since the president dropped out of the race in July. Most recently, she raised $36 million after announcing Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her running mate on Tuesday. That comes after she raised a record-breaking $310 million in July.

She entered August with $377 million cash on hand compared to $327 million for Trump, whose fundraising has lagged behind his Democratic opponents — whether Biden or Harris — for most of the campaign. Trump briefly surpassed Biden’s fundraising in the second quarter, and entered July with about $45 million more than Biden had at the time.

Harris is in San Francisco on Sunday for a big-dollar fundraiser of her own. Major Democratic donor and venture capitalist Reid Hoffman is expected to attend the event, according to his spokesperson.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.