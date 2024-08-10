Harris Leads Trump in Three Key States in NYT/Siena College Poll

(Bloomberg) -- Vice President Kamala Harris leads Republican Donald Trump by four percentage points in three crucial battleground states, according to surveys from the New York Times and Siena College.

The poll, which was conducted among 1,973 registered voters Aug. 5 through Aug. 9, shows Harris with 50% support among likely voters in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Michigan. Trump had 46% support in each of the states.

The margin of sampling error across the three states was plus or minus 2.5 percentage points for all registered voters, and plus or minus 2.6 percentage points for the likely electorate.

The numbers add fuel to the Democratic presidential campaign’s momentum just as Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, wrap up a visit to the handful of states that could make the difference in the November election, to tout their economic agenda.

When asked who they would trust to do a better job on the economy, however, Trump leads Harris by 52% to 46% in Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, and by 51% to 45% in Michigan.

The poll also shows voters prefer Trump to handle immigration, another central issue to the presidential race, while Harris leads when it comes to democracy and abortion rights.

