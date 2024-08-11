Socialists Choose Gonzalez as Ecuador Presidential Candidate

(Bloomberg) -- Ecuador’s main socialist opposition party picked socially-conservative former lawmaker Luisa Gonzalez as its candidate in the Feb. 9 presidential election.
Gonzalez, 46, made it to the runoff of last year’s election, but lost to Daniel Noboa by 48% to 52%.
Like her ally, former President Rafael Correa, Gonzalez favors a strong welfare state and more investment on public works programs. She is conservative on some social questions, and has spoken out against abortion, including for victims of rape.
A poll published last month by Comunicaliza found that she had 22% support, compared to 32% for Noboa, who is seeking reelection.
--With assistance from Stephan Kueffner.
©2024 Bloomberg L.P.