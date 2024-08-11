Socialists Choose Gonzalez as Ecuador Presidential Candidate

Luisa Gonzalez, presidential candidate for the Revolucion Ciudadana party, speaks during an election night rally at the party's headquarters in Quito, Ecuador, on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023. Investor-favorite Daniel Noboa beat his socialist opponent Luisa Gonzalez 52.3% to 47.7% in the runoff with more than 90% of votes tallied, according to preliminary data from the electoral authority.

(Bloomberg) -- Ecuador’s main socialist opposition party picked socially-conservative former lawmaker Luisa Gonzalez as its candidate in the Feb. 9 presidential election.

Gonzalez, 46, made it to the runoff of last year’s election, but lost to Daniel Noboa by 48% to 52%.

Like her ally, former President Rafael Correa, Gonzalez favors a strong welfare state and more investment on public works programs. She is conservative on some social questions, and has spoken out against abortion, including for victims of rape.

A poll published last month by Comunicaliza found that she had 22% support, compared to 32% for Noboa, who is seeking reelection.

--With assistance from Stephan Kueffner.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.