Tanzanian Police Detain Opposition Leaders, Ban Youth Rally

(Bloomberg) -- Tanzanian authorities have detained opposition party leaders ahead of a planned rally to mark International Youth Day.

The deputy leader of the opposition Chadema party Tundu Lissu along with his supporters were held Sunday night in the central region of Mbeya, according to party spokesman John Mrema. The nation’s police chief said the detentions were needed to keep peace.

“Police continued to arrest youths last night from different parts of the country who were heading to Mbeya and forced others to turn back under police escort,” Mrema told journalists in Mbeya. “We don’t know the whereabouts of our leaders who were arrested, including Lissu.”

President Samia Hassan lifted a ban on rallies and some newspapers when she came into office in March 2021 after the death of her authoritarian predecessor John Magufuli. But opposition leaders now accuse her of rowing back those reforms ahead of local government vote in November and general election next year.

Opposition protests and gatherings in Tanzania usually draw moderate crowds. Sunday’s arrests come after deadly unrest in other African nations including neighboring Kenya where at least 61 people were killed in anti-government marches. In Nigeria, a dozen others have also died in similar upheaval this month.

Opposition “leaders have continued to issue statements which suggest that the real intention is not to mark the International Youth Day, but to mobilize youths to engage in acts aimed at disrupting peace,” Commissioner of Police Awadh Haji said in a statement on Sunday.

