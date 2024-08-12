US Gives $95 Million in Extra South Sudan Humanitarian Help

(Bloomberg) -- The US is providing South Sudan an extra $95 million in humanitarian assistance for 700,000 people in the African nation’s most food-insecure regions.

The funds, made available through the Department of State and the US Agency for International Development, bring the total provided to the country since Oct. 1 to $508 million, the US embassy in the capital, Juba, said in an emailed statement.

More than 7 million people in South Sudan are facing high levels of acute food insecurity. In addition, almost 780,000 people have fled from Sudan to South Sudan since the escalation of conflict in April of last year.

“These individuals are often arriving in South Sudan food-insecure, malnourished, and with few to no possessions,” the embassy said. “Further, as many as 3.3 million people may be adversely affected by flooding across South Sudan in the coming months.”

A long-simmering dispute between Sudan’s army and a paramilitary group exploded into a full-blown civil war in April 2023. As many as 150,000 people may have been killed since then, according to US estimates, and the violence shows no sign of abating. Chad, Egypt and South Sudan have all seen a large influx of refugees.

