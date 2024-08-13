Tanzania Frees Opposition Leaders After Banning Planned Rally

(Bloomberg) -- Tanzania released 520 opposition members who were detained in a bid to prevent them from holding a youth rally that the authorities said could have triggered unrest.

Those freed late Monday without any charges include Chadema party Chairman Freeman Mbowe and his deputy Tundu Lissu, according to Commissioner of Police Awadh Haji. Authorities banned an International Youth Day gathering that had been planned for Monday in the central Mbeya region, alleging that Chadema’s leaders intended to incite violence.

The clampdown came in the wake of violent anti-government protests in neighboring Kenya, where at least 61 people died, and in Nigeria, where more than 20 people have been killed. President Samia Hassan, who faces local elections this year and a presidential vote in 2025, appears intent on demonstrating her resolve not to tolerate upheaval.

“We have beefed up security in Mbeya region and other parts of the country to ensure that those who want to jeopardize the country’s peace and security don’t get a chance to do so,” Haji told reporters in Mbeya. “Police will continue to strengthen security and thwart any plots by Chadema members to replicate Kenya protests.”

While Hassan lifted a ban on rallies and some newspapers after succeeding the autocratic John Magufuli in 2021, opposition leaders have accused her of rowing back on democratic reforms.

“The mass arrests and arbitrary detention of figures from the Chadema party, as well as their supporters and journalists, is a deeply worrying sign in the run-up to” elections, Amnesty International said in a statement.

