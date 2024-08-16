Macron to Meet Party Heads Next Friday Before Naming Premier

(Bloomberg) -- Emmanuel Macron has called a meeting with party leaders on Aug. 23 to discuss the composition of a new government following snap elections that have left French politics in limbo for weeks.

The president has invited the heads of the parties and parliamentary groups represented in the National Assembly for talks, according to a statement from the Elysee Palace. The goal is to discuss the building of the widest and most stable possible majority in the lower house.

France was plunged into political chaos after Macron dissolved the legislature and called a snap election in June after his party performed poorly in a European Parliament vote. The result left France’s most important legislative body fragmented and with no group holding enough seats to govern on its own.

The outgoing government has been kept in place as a caretaker administration.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.