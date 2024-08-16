Ukraine Continues Advance Into Kursk Region: Army Chief Syrskyi

Oleksandr Syrskyi, commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during filming of the documentary 'The Year', at an unspecified location in Ukraine, on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. Syrskyi, 58, was called on by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to take over as his top general on Thursday in the biggest military shakeup since the start of the war.

(Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian forces are continuing to fight in Russia’s Kursk region and have advanced in some areas by as much as three kilometers (1.9 miles), Ukrainian Army Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi told President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in a video posted on the president’s Telegram on Friday.

The operation in Kursk proceeded as planned, Syrskyi said, adding the Ukrainian army expects to take more Russian soldiers prisoner in Malaya Loknyato to be exchanged for captured Ukrainian troops.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.