Biden Cedes DNC Limelight to Harris With Early Speech, Then Vacation

(Bloomberg) -- As President Joe Biden prepares to address the Democratic National Convention Monday, formally stepping aside in favor of his own vice president, the aides and advisers who speak for the White House are pushing a uniform message: this is not the swan song.

Biden is determined to signal that he’s still the president. His speech will be focused on the most important thing he can do to cement that legacy: ensure his vice president, Kamala Harris, wins, thwarting Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump’s desire to undo his legislative and administrative achievements.

“This is not going to be a farewell speech,” said Ted Kaufman, Biden’s longtime adviser. “The objective of the speech is to rally the troops and make the case for Kamala.”

But it’s impossible not to see some markings of a farewell in Monday’s address on the opening night of the convention. The timing, so early in the week, leaves the impression the 81-year-old president, who announced just a month ago that he was dropping out of the race and endorsing Harris, is no longer a particularly valuable asset.

As his party descends on Chicago to celebrate, Biden won’t even be spending the night. The president plans to depart on a family vacation after his speech, leaving behind the Democratic faithful to rally around Harris as their best chance of defeating Trump in November.

Biden aides argue that he plans to make a strong case for Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, and then hand off the convention to them.

Still, the day will underscore how rapidly the political dynamics have changed. Biden’s appearance, however well-received in the hall, will reinforce the gravity of his decision to become the first president since Lyndon Johnson to forgo a chance at claiming another four years in the Oval Office.

While Harris trailed Biden in popularity for most of his presidency, according to public opinion polls, her standing has surged in the aftermath of his disastrous debate performance and decision to withdraw from the race.

And though the vice president has consistently praised Biden as a person and politician, she’ll likely need to convince voters that she could outperform her boss — particularly on economic questions — if she hopes to emerge victorious. Harris held a 49% to 45% advantage in a Washington Post-ABC News-Ipsos poll released Sunday but the survey showed Trump leading her by nine percentage points on the issue of the economy.

“He’s not about to go off and sail to Tahiti for five months,” said Chris Dodd, the former senator from Connecticut and one of Biden’s oldest friends in Washington. “He’s got work to do and he’s going to do it.”

Biden aides say the president can continue to have an impact — particularly as he seeks to broker a cease-fire deal in the Middle East, addressing a deeply divisive issue among Democratic voters. Allies say the president will focus on foreign policy as well as domestic travel to highlight the choice in this election, and implementing legislation passed in his term.

Biden on Monday night is expected to spotlight how his administration brought the US economy back from the pandemic, protected democracy and passed legislation on infrastructure and climate.

Campaign co-chair Cedric Richmond said voters would hear from a “proud president” eager to discuss his accomplishments.

“It’s important for him to answer those age old questions of, what have you done for me lately,” Richmond told reporters Monday. “He has to remind people of the successes that the Biden-Harris agenda had.”

‘Real Distraction’

In an interview with CBS earlier this month, Biden said he stepped aside because he didn’t want to drag down his House and Senate colleagues in tough races around the country.

“I thought I’d be a real distraction,” he said, while name-checking former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in the interview — the first time he seemed to acknowledge her efforts to get him to abandon his bid for a second term.

The president made his decision with the input of a small circle of confidants, according to a person familiar with the process. But once he did, he never wavered in his decision to endorse Harris.

Biden’s announcement that he was suspending his campaign came about a half hour before he endorsed Harris, a reflection of the fact that he wanted the statements to be separate, the person said. His support was both an indicator of his confidence in Harris’ ability to beat Trump and the politics of the moment: without a clear heir apparent the party could’ve been thrown into chaos with a narrow timeline to name a nominee.

Longtime Biden allies like Dodd don’t hide their frustration that he isn’t getting the chance to run for a final term.

“I have mixed emotions about him not being on the ticket in November, to put it mildly,” Dodd said in an interview. “I wish he had stayed, I wish he had continued to run. But that decision’s been made, and he made it.”

The Chicago gathering will feature a number of Biden tributes, including banners with his marquee line “Spread the Faith.”

Biden will share the stage with former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who lost to Trump in 2016. Harris is reportedly set to join Biden on stage and first lady Jill Biden is also scheduled to speak.

Even Pelosi, who helped usher Biden out of the race, highlighted the evening’s focus.

“Tonight we will celebrate his greatness,” she told members of the California delegation Monday.

